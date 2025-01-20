PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he placed 29th in The American Express, shooting 14-under at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Young at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Young's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Young last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20245670-69-72-76-1
    1/25/2023MC74-76+6

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging 1.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 3.010 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season ranked 36th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.153.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranked 124th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6293.2
    Greens in Regulation %4369.57%74.07%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.7
    Par Breakers3925.97%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.60%11.42%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 58.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
    • Young placed 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points last season.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.016.
    • Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3011.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1530.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.327-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2573.010

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.