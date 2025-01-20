Carson Young betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Young has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

Young is averaging 1.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.