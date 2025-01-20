Carson Young betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he placed 29th in The American Express, shooting 14-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Young's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Young last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|1/25/2023
|MC
|74-76
|+6
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging 1.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 3.010 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season ranked 36th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.153.
- On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranked 124th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.57%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.60%
|11.42%
Young's best finishes
- Young teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 58.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Young's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
- Young placed 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points last season.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.016.
- Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.153
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.327
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.257
|3.010
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
