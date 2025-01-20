Carl Yuan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Yuan has an average finish of 54th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.

Yuan is averaging 3.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.