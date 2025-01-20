Carl Yuan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 19: Carl Yuan of China plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 on January 19, 2025 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Yuan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Yuan's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Yuan's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/25/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Yuan has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan is averaging 3.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging 3.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|309.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|63.11%
|41.03%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|19.01%
|13.68%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan played 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Yuan's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 8-under and finished fifth in that event.
- With 273 points last season, Yuan ranked 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.230
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.630
|3.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.807
|3.213
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.