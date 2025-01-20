PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carl Yuan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 19: Carl Yuan of China plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 on January 19, 2025 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Yuan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In Yuan's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Yuan's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-72+1
    1/25/2023MC72-74+2

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Yuan has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yuan is averaging 3.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging 3.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23309.8295.0
    Greens in Regulation %17063.11%41.03%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.1
    Par Breakers7824.74%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance17919.01%13.68%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan played 29 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Yuan's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 8-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 273 points last season, Yuan ranked 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2301.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.359-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.6303.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.8073.213

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-64-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.