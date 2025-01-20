Camilo Villegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas will compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a seventh-place finish at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Villegas has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 4-over.
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Villegas' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|1/26/2022
|67
|70-69-73-76
|E
|1/28/2021
|W/D
|80
|+8
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Villegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of 0.191 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranked 177th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas ranked 141st on TOUR with an average of -0.251 per round. Additionally, he ranked 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.28%.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 182nd on TOUR, while he ranked 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.09. He broke par 22.51% of the time (148th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.9
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.09
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.52%
|13.49%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas participated in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut seven times (26.9%).
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at The American Express. He shot 19-under and finished seventh in that event.
- Villegas ranked 194th in the FedExCup standings with 45 points last season.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.489. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 2.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.720
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.988
|0.191
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
