Camilo Villegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Villegas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Villegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.