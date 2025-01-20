Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Burgoon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.732. In that event, he finished 58th.

Burgoon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 2.300.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burgoon's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.144 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Burgoon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.072). That ranked in the field.