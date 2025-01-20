Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Bronson Burgoon of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Bronson Burgoon looks to improve upon his 50th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Burgoon has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of even-par.
- In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 50th after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Burgoon's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|1/26/2022
|74
|70-70-74-76
|+2
|1/28/2021
|42
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|1/23/2020
|MC
|74-70
|E
|1/24/2019
|MC
|74-69
|-1
Burgoon's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Burgoon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Bronson Burgoon has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burgoon is averaging -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burgoon has an average of 1.231 in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.6
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.95%
|68.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.39
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.32%
|18.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.84%
|13.64%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's best finishes
- Burgoon took part in nine tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Burgoon put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 50th with a score of 2-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Burgoon earned 69 points last season, which ranked him 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Burgoon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Burgoon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.732. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Burgoon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 2.300.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burgoon's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.144 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Burgoon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.072). That ranked in the field.
- Burgoon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 58th in the field.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.231
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
