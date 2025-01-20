1H AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at The Sentry, Akshay Bhatia carded a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open looking for a better finish.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Bhatia finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Bhatia's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of 1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -5.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Bhatia .
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.264.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranked 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 24.74% of the time (78th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|41.81%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|20.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|6.73%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1610 points last season, Bhatia ranked 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|-4.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|-5.018
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.