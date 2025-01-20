PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    In his last tournament at The Sentry, Akshay Bhatia carded a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Bhatia finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Bhatia's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20241370-71-69-70-8

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has an average of 1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -5.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.264.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranked 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 24.74% of the time (78th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8296.2
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%41.81%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.3
    Par Breakers7824.74%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%6.73%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1610 points last season, Bhatia ranked 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.264-4.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-1.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3451.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.748-5.018

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.