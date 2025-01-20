Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).