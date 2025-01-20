Brian Campbell betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Brian Campbell has averaged 281.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Campbell is averaging 1.973 Strokes Gained: Putting.