Brian Campbell betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell is in the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Campbell finished 41st (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2017).
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Brian Campbell has averaged 281.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campbell is averaging 1.973 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campbell is averaging 2.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances
Campbell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
