Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker enters play Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 51st-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Snedeker has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2024, Snedeker finished 78th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|1/26/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|1/28/2021
|32
|69-70-77-69
|-3
|1/23/2020
|3
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|1/24/2019
|62
|68-73-71-74
|-2
Snedeker's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Snedeker has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 4.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Snedeker is averaging 3.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season, which ranked 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker sported a -0.697 mark that ranked 180th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 63rd last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.0
|283.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|63.70%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.10
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.46%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.62%
|12.50%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker took part in 25 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished 16th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Snedeker's 20 points last season ranked him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.700 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.697
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.054
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|4.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.164
|3.026
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
