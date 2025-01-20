Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Snedeker has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 4.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.