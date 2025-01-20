Braden Thornberry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 24: Braden Thornberry tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry is in the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Thornberry has played the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2019. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 4-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Thornberry's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2019
|52
|71-67-72-74
|-4
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Braden Thornberry has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Thornberry is averaging 1.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thornberry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking in the field at -1.225.
- Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -0.561 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.043.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Thornberry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.965, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.864) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Thornberry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
