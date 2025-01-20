Braden Thornberry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Thornberry has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Braden Thornberry has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.

Thornberry is averaging 1.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.