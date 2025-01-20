Ben Silverman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Silverman has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.

Silverman is averaging 2.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.