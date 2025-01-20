Ben Silverman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman shot 1-under and placed 56th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Silverman's average finish has been 62nd, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Silverman finished 56th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Silverman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|1/24/2019
|62
|68-71-72-75
|-2
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman is averaging 2.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 last season, which ranked 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman ranked 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.008.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him eighth on TOUR last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 84th. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|70.09%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.11%
|11.70%
Silverman's best finishes
- Last season Silverman played 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
- Last season Silverman put up his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 13-under and finished fourth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Silverman collected 373 points last season, placing 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.741 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.458 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman put up his best mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.097
|0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.008
|-2.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.078
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|2.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.717
|0.555
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.