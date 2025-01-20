PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 after a seventh-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Griffin has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In 2024, Griffin failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Griffin's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC72-71-1
    1/25/20233167-72-77-72E

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 4.863 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.327.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6298.1
    Greens in Regulation %4969.17%76.67%
    Putts Per Round6228.7829.4
    Par Breakers8124.68%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance811.95%10.28%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin last season played 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Griffin earned 867 points last season, which ranked him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.948. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1201.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3271.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2711.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2380.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7164.863

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.