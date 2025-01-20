Ben Griffin betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 after a seventh-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Griffin has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2024, Griffin failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Griffin's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|1/25/2023
|31
|67-72-77-72
|E
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 4.863 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.327.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|69.17%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.78
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.95%
|10.28%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin last season played 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Griffin earned 867 points last season, which ranked him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.948. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|1.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.327
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.271
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.238
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|4.863
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.