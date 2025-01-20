Ben Griffin betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.