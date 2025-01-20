Beau Hossler betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Beau Hossler of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
In his last competition at The American Express, Beau Hossler posted a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open trying for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hossler's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 5-under, over his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Hossler's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|1/25/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/28/2021
|MC
|66-78
|E
|1/23/2020
|9
|72-66-73-68
|-9
|1/24/2019
|57
|67-70-74-74
|-3
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 316.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.619 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 3.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler sported a -0.374 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 69.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 28.68 putts per round (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.54%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.75%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.16%
|8.33%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 70.4%.
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 41-under and finished second in that event.
- Hossler collected 521 points last season, ranking 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished second in that event).
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.251 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.086
|1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.374
|-2.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.385
|3.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|1.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|3.082
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
