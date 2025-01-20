Beau Hossler betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished second in that event).

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.251 mark ranked 14th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).