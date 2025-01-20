Austin Eckroat betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 16-under.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting.