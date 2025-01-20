Austin Eckroat betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2024, Eckroat finished 37th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Eckroat's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|1/25/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 16-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 2.118 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season, which ranked 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat sported a 0.395 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat registered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|77.16%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.63%
|30.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.88%
|9.26%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 81.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Eckroat had two wins, with one of them coming at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 17-under.
- Eckroat placed 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points last season.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.333
|1.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.172
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.301
|2.118
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
