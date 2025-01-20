Antoine Rozner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 66th in the field at -1.927.

Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.969.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 1.840 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054, which ranked 51st in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.