Antoine Rozner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Antoine Rozner will compete at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Rozner's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Rozner's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rozner has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Antoine Rozner has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -1.400 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 66th in the field at -1.927.
- Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.969.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 1.840 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054, which ranked 51st in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
- Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
