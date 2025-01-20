Andrew Putnam betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 29th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 276.1 yards in his past five starts.

Putnam is averaging 0.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.