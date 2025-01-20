Andrew Putnam betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2018, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Putnam has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2018), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 54th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 276.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Putnam is averaging 0.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 1.180 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.212, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.92%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.8
|276.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.92%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.38%
|11.85%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times (65.4%).
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Putnam's 625 points last season placed him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.066. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.301, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.485
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.280
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|1.180
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
