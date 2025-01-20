Andrew Novak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Novak has an average finish of 70th, and an average score of 5-over.
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Novak's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|1/25/2023
|69
|66-73-80-77
|+8
|1/26/2022
|70
|71-70-77-71
|+1
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Novak has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 23rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.430, while he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.
- On the greens, Novak's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 100th last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.15%
|72.88%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.97%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.78%
|8.17%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
- Novak earned 518 points last season, which placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking 12th in the field at 5.420. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.159
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.430
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|1.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.003
|-1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.786
|0.707
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.