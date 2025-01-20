PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open .

    Latest odds for Novak at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Novak has an average finish of 70th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Novak's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC71-71-2
    1/25/20236966-73-80-77+8
    1/26/20227071-70-77-71+1

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Novak has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 23rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.430, while he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.
    • On the greens, Novak's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 100th last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7296.4
    Greens in Regulation %1371.15%72.88%
    Putts Per Round7828.9329.4
    Par Breakers7524.97%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance511.78%8.17%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
    • Novak earned 518 points last season, which placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking 12th in the field at 5.420. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1590.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.430-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2001.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.003-1.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7860.707

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.