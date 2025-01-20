Andrew Novak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking 12th in the field at 5.420. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.