Anders Albertson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Albertson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.347. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Albertson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.067.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Albertson produced his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.566.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Albertson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.961, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.