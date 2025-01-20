Anders Albertson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson enters play in San Diego looking for better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Albertson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Albertson missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Albertson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|1/24/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Albertson's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Anders Albertson has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Albertson has an average of -1.942 in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.4
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.70%
|64.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|16.16%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson took part in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
- Last season Albertson put up his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd (21 shots back of the winner).
- With 3 points last season, Albertson ranked 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Albertson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.347. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Albertson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.067.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Albertson produced his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.566.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Albertson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.961, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Albertson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.007) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.942
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
