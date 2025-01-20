Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 08, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter is in the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Potgieter's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Potgieter's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Potgieter has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Potgieter has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 329.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Potgieter is averaging -1.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's best Strokes Gained performances
Potgieter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
