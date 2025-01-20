Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five appearances, Potgieter has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Potgieter has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 329.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.