1H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At The American Express, Adam Svensson struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking better results in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Svensson has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • Svensson last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC75-74+5
    1/25/2023MC74-72+2
    1/26/20227972-69-79-78+10
    1/24/20193570-67-69-75-7

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -0.983 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.400 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (95th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.4 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson had a 0.344 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.4294.9
    Greens in Regulation %9067.55%71.93%
    Putts Per Round12129.2129.4
    Par Breakers17920.56%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%11.40%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson took part in 31 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times (74.2%).
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Svensson accumulated 601 points last season, which ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.894. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0590.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3440.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.145-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.447-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1000.400

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.