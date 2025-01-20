Adam Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging -0.983 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.