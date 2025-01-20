Adam Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
At The American Express, Adam Svensson struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking better results in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Svensson has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Svensson last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|1/25/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|1/26/2022
|79
|72-69-79-78
|+10
|1/24/2019
|35
|70-67-69-75
|-7
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -0.983 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.400 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (95th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.4 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson had a 0.344 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.4
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.55%
|71.93%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.56%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|11.40%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson took part in 31 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times (74.2%).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship.
- Svensson accumulated 601 points last season, which ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.894. In that event, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.344
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.447
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.100
|0.400
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.