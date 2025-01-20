Adam Schenk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk shot 6-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Schenk has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- Schenk last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 25th with a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Schenk's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|1/25/2023
|20
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|1/26/2022
|56
|69-62-75-78
|-4
|1/28/2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|1/24/2019
|57
|72-69-74-70
|-3
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk is averaging 0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.1 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 171st on TOUR with an average of -0.531 per round. Additionally, he ranked 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.16%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 95th last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.16%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.04%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.79%
|11.85%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk last season played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under and finished fifth.
- Schenk collected 583 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 12th in the field at 3.278. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.432 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.531
|-1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.094
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.411
|-0.002
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.