Adam Schenk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.

Schenk is averaging 0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.