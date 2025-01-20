Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Aaron Rai enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 15th-place finish at The Sentry.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Rai's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Rai finished 33rd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Rai's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|1/25/2023
|52
|64-78-74-75
|+3
|1/26/2022
|6
|67-68-68-72
|-13
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Over his last five events, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -2.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rai is averaging -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranked 153rd, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai had a 0.676 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai registered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 25.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.39%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.79%
|12.22%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 18-under.
- With 1381 points last season, Rai ranked 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.703 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|-2.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|-0.567
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
