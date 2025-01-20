Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.703 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.