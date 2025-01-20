PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 15th-place finish at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Rai's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, Rai finished 33rd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243366-70-75-72-5
    1/25/20235264-78-74-75+3
    1/26/2022667-68-68-72-13

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Over his last five events, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -2.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rai is averaging -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranked 153rd, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai had a 0.676 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai registered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 25.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8295.0
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%59.72%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.6
    Par Breakers5825.39%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.79%12.22%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 18-under.
    • With 1381 points last season, Rai ranked 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.703 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6761.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.054-2.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.185-0.567

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.