Zach Johnson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Zach Johnson shot 10-under and took 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Johnson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Johnson last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 21st with a score of 10-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Johnson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|2/23/2023
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|2/24/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|3/18/2021
|8
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|2/27/2020
|67
|67-75-76-75
|+13
|2/28/2019
|59
|66-72-71-74
|+3
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.121 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Johnson delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 22nd on TOUR, while he ranked 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 26.74% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|284.1
|285.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.20%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.74%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.97%
|12.22%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson, who participated in 18 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Johnson had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 19-under and finished 19th (six shots back of the winner).
- With 202 points last season, Johnson finished 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Johnson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 2.892.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.099
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.121
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.117
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.420
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.318
|-0.562
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.