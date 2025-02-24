PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Zach Johnson shot 10-under and took 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Johnson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Johnson last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 21st with a score of 10-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Johnson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242171-68-69-66-10
    2/23/20231268-67-71-67-7
    2/24/2022MC74-72+6
    3/18/2021867-68-70-70-5
    2/27/20206767-75-76-75+13
    2/28/20195966-72-71-74+3

    Johnson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Johnson is averaging -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.121 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Johnson delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 22nd on TOUR, while he ranked 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 26.74% of the time (26th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178284.1285.1
    Greens in Regulation %11566.20%66.67%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.5
    Par Breakers2626.74%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14615.97%12.22%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson, who participated in 18 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Johnson had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 19-under and finished 19th (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 202 points last season, Johnson finished 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Johnson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 2.892.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
    • Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.099-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.121-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1170.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.420-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.318-0.562

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M Open5368-71-69-72-46
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-67-68-69-821
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-66-70-68-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4866-77-71-78+49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.