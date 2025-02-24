Zach Johnson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.