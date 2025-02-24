PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Peter Malnati finished ninth in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Malnati has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Malnati finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Malnati's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024968-68-69-67-12
    2/23/2023MC70-72+2
    3/18/2021MC75-76+11
    2/27/2020MC74-76+10
    2/28/20193669-68-71-73+1

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati has an average of -1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.388 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.692, which ranks 171st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 124th, and his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 183rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.311. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.53%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 26th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124299.6308.3
    Greens in Regulation %17760.53%59.26%
    Putts Per Round2628.2128.7
    Par Breakers12221.64%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance13814.91%15.56%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Malnati has 22 points, placing him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field at 1.221.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 2.037.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati posted his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.902). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.692-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-1.311-2.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.8842.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.504-1.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.623-3.388

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-68-71-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-66-74-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6870-68-71-73-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.