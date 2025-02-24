Peter Malnati betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati has an average of -1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.