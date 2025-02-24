Peter Malnati betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Peter Malnati finished ninth in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Malnati has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Malnati finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Malnati's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|2/23/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|3/18/2021
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|2/27/2020
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|2/28/2019
|36
|69-68-71-73
|+1
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of -1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.388 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.692, which ranks 171st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 124th, and his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 183rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.311. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.53%.
- On the greens, Malnati's -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|299.6
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|60.53%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.21
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|122
|21.64%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.91%
|15.56%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Malnati has 22 points, placing him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field at 1.221.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 2.037.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati posted his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.902). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.692
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.311
|-2.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.884
|2.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.504
|-1.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.623
|-3.388
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
