Michael Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging 0.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.