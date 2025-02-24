PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Michael Kim hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Kim's average finish has been 57th, and his average score 8-over, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC74-75+7
    2/23/2023MC72-72+4
    3/18/2021MC74-70+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 0.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 3.779 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.428 average that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87304.5303.7
    Greens in Regulation %6170.28%69.44%
    Putts Per Round9229.0028.8
    Par Breakers14020.83%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance129.44%9.57%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 407 points, Kim currently sits 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.948. He finished second in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.872 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.520.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.357). That ranked 34th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2370.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.4281.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.4191.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0100.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.0933.779

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-72-71-70-495
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1368-68-67-68-1356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.