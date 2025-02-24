Michael Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Michael Kim hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kim's average finish has been 57th, and his average score 8-over, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2/23/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|3/18/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 0.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 3.779 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.428 average that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|304.5
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|70.28%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.83%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|9.44%
|9.57%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 407 points, Kim currently sits 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.948. He finished second in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.872 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.520.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.357). That ranked 34th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.237
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.428
|1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.419
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.010
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.093
|3.779
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
