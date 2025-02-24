PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Griffin hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) after a fourth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Griffin's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Griffin failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Griffin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-72+1
    2/23/20232169-71-66-69-5

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished in the top five once.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 0.718 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.213 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 23.29% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89304.4301.1
    Greens in Regulation %6070.30%67.90%
    Putts Per Round12029.1929.3
    Par Breakers8923.29%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance10213.68%15.43%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 253 points, Griffin currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 25th in the field at 1.797.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.907. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.544. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.153), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1910.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.2130.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.2090.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.149-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.4640.718

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4474-73-74-70+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-65-67-67-18123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

