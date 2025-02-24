Ben Griffin betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished in the top five once.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.