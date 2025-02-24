Ben Griffin betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) after a fourth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Griffin's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Griffin failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Griffin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2/23/2023
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished in the top five once.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 0.718 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.213 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 23.29% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|304.4
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|70.30%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.19
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|89
|23.29%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|13.68%
|15.43%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- With 253 points, Griffin currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 25th in the field at 1.797.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.907. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.544. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.153), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked fourth in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.191
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.213
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.209
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.149
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.464
|0.718
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.