William Mouw betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
William Mouw will play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, from Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Mouw's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Mouw's recent performances
- In his last five events, Mouw has an average finish of 65th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Mouw has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, William Mouw has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mouw is averaging -4.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances
Mouw's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
