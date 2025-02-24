William Mouw betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Mouw has an average finish of 65th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Mouw has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 9 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, William Mouw has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.