Joe Highsmith betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 17th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Highsmith has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 6-over and missing the cut.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Highsmith's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-78
|+6
Highsmith's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Highsmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -1.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -1.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranked 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 150th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.5
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.32%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.83%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.41%
|15.48%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith played 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Highsmith's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished fifth.
- With 157 points last season, Highsmith finished 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.847 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.963, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|-1.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.269
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.026
|-1.546
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.