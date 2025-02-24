Matt Kuchar betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 43rd-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kuchar has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Kuchar missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2/23/2023
|MC
|75-69
|+4
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 0.903 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 last season ranked 143rd on TOUR, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, while he averaged 28.95 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.3
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.44%
|60.78%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.61%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.32%
|9.15%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Last season Kuchar took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
- Kuchar ranked 105th in the FedExCup standings with 382 points last season.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.763. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.124
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.245
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.245
|0.903
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|64-72-62
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
