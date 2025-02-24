Matt Kuchar betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Kuchar has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.

Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting.