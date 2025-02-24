Ryan Fox betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 324.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fox has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.