2H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Ryan Fox looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Fox finished 35th (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Fox's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20243569-68-74-65-8

    Fox's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 324.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.9324.2
    Greens in Regulation %12765.95%67.90%
    Putts Per Round11029.1429.0
    Par Breakers10124.07%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.03%13.27%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
    • Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • With 377 points last season, Fox finished 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1750.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.008-1.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.2320.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.181-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.132-0.684

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6572-70-68-71+1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6372-66-71-72-34
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.