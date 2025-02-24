Ryan Fox betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ryan Fox looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Fox finished 35th (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Fox's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
Fox's recent performances
- In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 324.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.9
|324.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.95%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.03%
|13.27%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
- Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- With 377 points last season, Fox finished 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.175
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.008
|-1.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.232
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.132
|-0.684
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.