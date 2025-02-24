Will Gordon betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he placed 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Will Gordon has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Gordon's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Gordon's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|42
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|3/18/2021
|36
|67-69-72-73
|+1
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Gordon has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has an average of -2.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.2
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.39%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.37
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.56%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.72%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon played 15 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Gordon's best performance came when he shot 3-under and finished seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Gordon compiled 20 points last season, which placed him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.919. He finished 35th in that event.
- Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 2.198 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.053 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.933). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.225
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|88
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
