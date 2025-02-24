Will Gordon betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Gordon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Gordon has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gordon has an average of -2.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.