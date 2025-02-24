Will Chandler betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent competition, Will Chandler missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He'll be after better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Chandler's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Chandler has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 2.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chandler is averaging 1.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|64.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chandler's best finishes
- Last season Chandler took part in one tournament, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Chandler's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 15-under and finished sixth in that event.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.605
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|92
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
