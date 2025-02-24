Will Chandler betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Chandler has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Will Chandler has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Chandler is averaging 2.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.