2H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Webb Simpson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 74th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Simpson has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Simpson finished 74th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Simpson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/23/20237471-70-66-77+4
    2/28/20193672-69-71-69+1

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson is averaging 0.370 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson is averaging 0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2308.3
    Greens in Regulation %18061.76%64.29%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.7
    Par Breakers18220.26%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.14%15.48%

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson played 16 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • Last season Simpson put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 11-under and finished 16th (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 183 points last season, Simpson ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.100-1.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3210.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.5761.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.2990.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.1440.993

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-67-75-72+37
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4872-64-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-68-72-7--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1666-70-66-67-1149
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.