Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Webb Simpson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 74th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Simpson has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 38th.
- Simpson finished 74th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Simpson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|74
|71-70-66-77
|+4
|2/28/2019
|36
|72-69-71-69
|+1
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging 0.370 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging 0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|61.76%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|182
|20.26%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.14%
|15.48%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson played 16 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Last season Simpson put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 11-under and finished 16th (four shots back of the winner).
- With 183 points last season, Simpson ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.100
|-1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.321
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.576
|1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.299
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.144
|0.993
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.