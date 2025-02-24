Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Brandt Snedeker posted a 66th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches aiming for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Snedeker has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Snedeker's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|74-74
|+6
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has an average finish of 51st.
- Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 3.980 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 1.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season, which ranked 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker ranked 180th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.697, while he ranked 161st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 63rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 105th. He broke par 21.46% of the time (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.0
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|63.70%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.46%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.62%
|15.74%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 17-under and finished 16th.
- Snedeker placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 2.544 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.697
|-1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.054
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|3.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.164
|1.687
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.