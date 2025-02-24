PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Brandt Snedeker posted a 66th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Snedeker has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Snedeker's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC74-74+6

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Snedeker has an average finish of 51st.
    • Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging 3.980 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging 1.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season, which ranked 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker ranked 180th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.697, while he ranked 161st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.70%.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 63rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 105th. He broke par 21.46% of the time (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182281.0289.4
    Greens in Regulation %16163.70%67.90%
    Putts Per Round10529.1029.1
    Par Breakers16821.46%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.62%15.74%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Last season Snedeker's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 17-under and finished 16th.
    • Snedeker placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 2.544 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.561-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.697-1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.054-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1473.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.1641.687

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-69-68-69-66
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3272-72-68-77+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.