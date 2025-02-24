Lee Hodges betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Lee Hodges carded a 57th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches aiming for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hodges has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hodges' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2/23/2023
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|2/24/2022
|9
|71-66-71-70
|-2
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 2.881 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 3.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges sported a 0.363 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|13.06%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hodges had his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Hodges earned 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he produced a 3.878 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|2.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|3.690
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|68
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
