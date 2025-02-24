PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Lee Hodges carded a 57th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hodges has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Hodges' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-76+5
    2/23/20231471-69-67-67-6
    2/24/2022971-66-71-70-2

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 2.881 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 3.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges sported a 0.363 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6309.1
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%68.89%
    Putts Per Round14229.3628.5
    Par Breakers17021.31%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%13.06%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Hodges had his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hodges earned 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he produced a 3.878 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.023-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3630.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2470.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3022.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2093.690

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-64-67-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3466-70-69-70-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-73-70-268
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3366-69-71-73-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5765-74-69-72-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.