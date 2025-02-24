PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Vincent Norrman will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he took 75th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 2-over at Vidanta Vallarta.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Norrman has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Norrman finished 47th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Norrman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20244771-69-67-71-6
    2/23/20236372-69-70-71+2

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 50th.
    • Norrman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norrman has an average of -2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -0.917 in his past five tournaments.
    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 last season ranked 55th on TOUR, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 147th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.313, while he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.25%.
    • On the greens, Norrman registered a -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 184th on TOUR, while he ranked 184th with a putts-per-round average of 30.84. He broke par 19.39% of the time (184th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0315.5
    Greens in Regulation %7068.25%73.33%
    Putts Per Round18430.8430.1
    Par Breakers18419.39%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance17618.48%12.78%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman played 19 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 42.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Last season Norrman put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished 29th (11 shots back of the winner).
    • With 43 points last season, Norrman ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best mark last season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.207). That ranked in the field.
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2141.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3131.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.322-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-0.954-2.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.374-0.917

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3771-65-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-70-70-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4069-76-73-72+216
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7170-67-75-73+13
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7567-68-74-77+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.