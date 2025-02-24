Vincent Norrman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he took 75th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 2-over at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Norrman has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Norrman finished 47th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Norrman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|2/23/2023
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 50th.
- Norrman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Norrman has an average of -2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -0.917 in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 last season ranked 55th on TOUR, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 147th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.313, while he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Norrman registered a -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 184th on TOUR, while he ranked 184th with a putts-per-round average of 30.84. He broke par 19.39% of the time (184th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|30.84
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.39%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.48%
|12.78%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman played 19 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 42.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Last season Norrman put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished 29th (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 43 points last season, Norrman ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best mark last season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.207). That ranked in the field.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.313
|1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.322
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-0.954
|-2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.374
|-0.917
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|40
|69-76-73-72
|+2
|16
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-67-75-73
|+1
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|75
|67-68-74-77
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.