Gary Woodland betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland looks to show better in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last six trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Woodland has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Woodland's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2/24/2022
|5
|69-69-71-67
|-4
|2/27/2020
|8
|70-67-74-67
|-2
|2/28/2019
|36
|72-70-66-73
|+1
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Woodland is averaging 1.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.268.
- On the greens, Woodland registered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|13.89%
Woodland's best finishes
- Last season Woodland played 26 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Woodland put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Woodland collected 174 points last season, ranking 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|1.131
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.