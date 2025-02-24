PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Gary Woodland looks to show better in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last six trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Woodland has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Woodland's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-74+2
    2/24/2022569-69-71-67-4
    2/27/2020870-67-74-67-2
    2/28/20193672-70-66-73+1

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Woodland is averaging 1.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.268.
    • On the greens, Woodland registered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11313.1319.3
    Greens in Regulation %11366.25%70.49%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.7
    Par Breakers15822.01%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.42%13.89%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Last season Woodland played 26 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Woodland put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Woodland collected 174 points last season, ranking 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0531.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2680.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.312-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.229-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2201.131

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-66-66-69-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-72-70-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2170-67-68-69-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

