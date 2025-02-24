Gary Woodland betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Woodland has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.