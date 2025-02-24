Victor Perez betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Victor Perez placed 16th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 11-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Perez finished 16th (with a score of 11-under) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Perez's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
Perez's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Perez has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Perez is averaging -0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season ranked 87th on TOUR, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR with an average of 0.305 per round. Additionally, he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 70th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|10.76%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Perez's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With 654 points last season, Perez ranked 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.546. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|-0.675
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
