2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Victor Perez placed 16th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 11-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .

    Latest odds for Perez at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Perez finished 16th (with a score of 11-under) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Perez's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20241667-66-70-70-11

    Perez's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Perez has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Perez is averaging -0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season ranked 87th on TOUR, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR with an average of 0.305 per round. Additionally, he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 70th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1302.7
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%69.10%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.8
    Par Breakers14622.53%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%10.76%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Perez's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • With 654 points last season, Perez ranked 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.546. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0840.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3050.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.033-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.126-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.482-0.675

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7267-69-72-76E3

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.