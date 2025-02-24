Kevin Roy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
When he takes the course Feb. 27 - March 2, Kevin Roy will try to build upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 29th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Roy has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2023. He finished 29th, posting a score of 3-under.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Roy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|29
|72-68-66-71
|-3
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Roy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Kevin Roy has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Roy has an average of 2.514 in his past five tournaments.
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.8
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|26.75
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|8.82%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Roy's best finishes
- Roy took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Roy had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of 5-under (seven shots back of the winner).
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.163 mark ranked 45th in the field.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.129 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.698 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.557 (his best mark last season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.514
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.