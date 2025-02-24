Kevin Roy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Roy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Roy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Kevin Roy has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.