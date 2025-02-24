Trey Mullinax betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 25th in that event).

Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.243.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax produced his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 28th in the field at 0.978. In that event, he finished 42nd.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.422 (his best mark last season), which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.