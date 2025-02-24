Trey Mullinax betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Trey Mullinax seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 30th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2022.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Mullinax's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Mullinax finished 30th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Mullinax's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|30
|72-70-71-69
|+2
|2/28/2019
|51
|70-72-68-72
|+2
Mullinax's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mullinax has an average of 1.245 in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.26%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|10.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Mullinax had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under (nine shots back of the winner).
Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.243.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax produced his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 28th in the field at 0.978. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.422 (his best mark last season), which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.245
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
