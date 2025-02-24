Tom Hoge betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Tom Hoge enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 54th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hoge has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Hoge finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hoge's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|3/18/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|2/27/2020
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2/28/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge has an average of -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -2.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.772 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 166th, while his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.698 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge's -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 127th on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 24.49% of the time (60th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|293.2
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|67.68%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.64
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|24.49%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|13.89%
|16.67%
Hoge's best finishes
- While Hoge hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Hoge, who has 262 points, currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.558 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking eighth in the field at 1.699. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) at The Sentry in January 2025, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.772
|-2.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.698
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.064
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.207
|-1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.344
|-2.572
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.