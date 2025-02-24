PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Hoge enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 54th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hoge has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Hoge finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Hoge's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242870-69-68-68-9
    3/18/2021MC74-72+6
    2/27/2020MC72-75+7
    2/28/2019MC72-73+5

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge has an average of -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -2.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.772 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 166th, while his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.698 mark (19th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge's -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 127th on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 24.49% of the time (60th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166293.2298.1
    Greens in Regulation %11567.68%62.96%
    Putts Per Round5728.6428.5
    Par Breakers6024.49%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance10813.89%16.67%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • While Hoge hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Hoge, who has 262 points, currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.558 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking eighth in the field at 1.699. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) at The Sentry in January 2025, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.772-2.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.6981.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.064-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.207-1.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.344-2.572

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4564-71-69-69-79
    January 16-19The American Express2969-69-68-68-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1768-70-71-68-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.