Tom Hoge betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.

Hoge has an average of -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.