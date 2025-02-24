Byeong Hun An betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Byeong Hun An seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 21st at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- An's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 4-under, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- An finished 21st (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
An's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|2/23/2023
|21
|70-65-67-73
|-5
|3/18/2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2/27/2020
|4
|76-66-68-67
|-3
|2/28/2019
|36
|74-68-70-69
|+1
An's recent performances
- In his last five events, An has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
- An has an average of -1.922 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -2.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 last season, which ranked 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An had a 0.181 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An's -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 113th last season, while he averaged 28.68 putts per round (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.1
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.63%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.67%
|10.42%
An's best finishes
- An teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
- Last season An's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- An's 1755 points last season ranked him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished second.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An delivered his best performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.065. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-2.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.006
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.079
|-1.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.499
|-2.525
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|3
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
