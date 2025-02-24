Byeong Hun An betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, An has an average finish of 42nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.

An has an average of -1.922 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.