PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Seamus Power enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 24th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Power at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over the last three times Power has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2019, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Power's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/28/2019MC73-78+11

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 0.066 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (95th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.3300.9
    Greens in Regulation %7967.88%68.89%
    Putts Per Round6728.8230.3
    Par Breakers16321.76%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%13.33%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power played 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
    • Last season Power had his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 10-under (seven shots back of the winner).
    • With 703 points last season, Power ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power put up his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.676. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.952, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2381.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0391.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.041-2.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3770.066

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-67-69-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2469-73-74-70-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.