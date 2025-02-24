Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.