Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Seamus Power enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 24th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over the last three times Power has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2019, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Power's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/28/2019
|MC
|73-78
|+11
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 0.066 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 (95th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.3
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.88%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.76%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|13.33%
Power's best finishes
- Power played 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
- Last season Power had his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 10-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- With 703 points last season, Power ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished 10th in that event.
- Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power put up his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.676. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.952, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.039
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.041
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.377
|0.066
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.