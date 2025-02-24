PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tim Widing betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Tim Widing enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, looking for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Widing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Widing is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Widing's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Widing finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing is averaging -2.114 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -2.376 in his past five tournaments.
    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-320.4316.9
    Greens in Regulation %-57.41%62.96%
    Putts Per Round-29.3329.7
    Par Breakers-15.74%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.52%20.37%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's best finishes

    • Widing played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
    • Last season Widing had his best performance at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He shot 8-over and finished 41st (14 shots back of the winner).

    Widing's best Strokes Gained performances

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.376

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Widing's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-68-76-73+8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiW/D74+4--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-67-72-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

