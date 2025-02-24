Tim Widing betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Tim Widing enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, looking for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Widing is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Widing's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Widing finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Widing is averaging -2.114 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -2.376 in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.41%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Widing had his best performance at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He shot 8-over and finished 41st (14 shots back of the winner).
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.376
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.