Tim Widing betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Widing finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Widing has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Widing is averaging -2.114 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.