2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Thriston Lawrence will compete Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he took 59th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 5-under at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lawrence has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lawrence has an average of -0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -4.466 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.6298.2
    Greens in Regulation %-64.58%60.32%
    Putts Per Round-28.9429.3
    Par Breakers-23.26%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.63%21.03%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Last season Lawrence took part in seven tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot 6-under and finished fourth.

    Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.367. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Lawrence produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.850 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915), which ranked in the field.
    • Lawrence recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 36th in the field.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.466

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5972-65-71-71-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.