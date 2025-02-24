Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Thriston Lawrence will compete Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he took 59th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 5-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Lawrence's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lawrence has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lawrence has an average of -0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -4.466 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.58%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|21.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Last season Lawrence took part in seven tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot 6-under and finished fourth.
Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.367. He finished 36th in that event.
- Lawrence produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.850 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915), which ranked in the field.
- Lawrence recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 36th in the field.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.466
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.