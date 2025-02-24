Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.367. He finished 36th in that event.

Lawrence produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence's best effort last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.850 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915), which ranked in the field.