Feb 24, 2025

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thorbjørn Olesen will compete Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he took 49th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 7-under at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Olesen missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Olesen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-72+1

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Olesen is averaging -0.211 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen is averaging 0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Olesen .

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.1304.7
    Greens in Regulation %15863.77%51.85%
    Putts Per Round8728.9829.6
    Par Breakers6425.23%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance16417.01%13.58%

    Olesen's best finishes

    • Olesen took part in 17 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Last season Olesen put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 11-under and finished 14th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Olesen collected 170 points last season, ranking 157th in the FedExCup standings.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.372-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0220.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2001.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.251-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.1010.908

    Olesen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-1373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1671-69-71-61-1229
    May 16-19PGA Championship5369-71-69-70-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-68-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6169-68-71-68-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3968-68-69-67-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship4372-73-76-71+816
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1471-68-66-68-11--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4970-67-68-72-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

