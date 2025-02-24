Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Thorbjørn Olesen will compete Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he took 49th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 7-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Olesen missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Olesen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Olesen is averaging -0.211 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging 0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|63.77%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|17.01%
|13.58%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen took part in 17 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Olesen put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 11-under and finished 14th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Olesen collected 170 points last season, ranking 157th in the FedExCup standings.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.372
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.022
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.251
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.101
|0.908
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-137
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|16
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|71-68-66-68
|-11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
