Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Rosenmueller has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Rosenmueller has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.

Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -2.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.