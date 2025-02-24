Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Thomas Rosenmueller will play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, from Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Rosenmueller's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Rosenmueller has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -2.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rosenmueller is averaging -3.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances
Rosenmueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
