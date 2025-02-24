PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Taylor Pendrith will compete Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he finished 50th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 6-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Pendrith has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC69-72-1
    2/23/20234269-69-69-71-2
    2/24/20222569-69-74-69+1

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Pendrith has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith has an average of -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.759 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.6 yards) ranked 10th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.186, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.03%.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.6309.5
    Greens in Regulation %9667.03%75.83%
    Putts Per Round2628.4130.1
    Par Breakers3326.32%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%12.78%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
    • With 1324 points last season, Pendrith finished 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.150 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1493.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1861.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0470.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.592-1.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8802.759

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-69-69-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-75-70-71-388
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5074-74-75-71+613

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.