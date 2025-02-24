Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.150 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.