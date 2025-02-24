Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Taylor Pendrith will compete Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he finished 50th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 6-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Pendrith has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Pendrith's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2/23/2023
|42
|69-69-69-71
|-2
|2/24/2022
|25
|69-69-74-69
|+1
Pendrith's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith has an average of -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.759 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.6 yards) ranked 10th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.186, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.03%.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.6
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.03%
|75.83%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.32%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|12.78%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- With 1324 points last season, Pendrith finished 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.150 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|3.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.047
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.592
|-1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.880
|2.759
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|88
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
