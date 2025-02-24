PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace takes the course in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last five trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wallace has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Wallace's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-74+2
    2/23/20232967-68-69-73-3
    3/18/2021MC74-69+3
    2/27/2020MC71-73+4
    2/28/20192071-68-72-68-1

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging -1.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -1.688 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 last season (150th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 82nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th. He broke par 26.48% of the time (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7303.3
    Greens in Regulation %4569.53%65.63%
    Putts Per Round13429.3129.7
    Par Breakers3126.48%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%15.28%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace played 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Wallace put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 20-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Wallace's 354 points last season placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.246-1.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.225-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.069-1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.317-1.688

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4470-70-71-67-611
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.