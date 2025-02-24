Matt Wallace betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Matt Wallace takes the course in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last five trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wallace has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Wallace's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2/23/2023
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|3/18/2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|2/27/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2/28/2019
|20
|71-68-72-68
|-1
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging -1.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -1.688 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 last season (150th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 82nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th. He broke par 26.48% of the time (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.53%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.48%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|15.28%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace played 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Wallace put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 20-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Wallace's 354 points last season placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.573 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.246
|-1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.069
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.317
|-1.688
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.