Francesco Molinari betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Francesco Molinari concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 49th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 trying for a higher finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Molinari has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Molinari last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Molinari's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging 0.886 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of 1.145 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.1
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.94%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|15.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari, who played 15 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 17th in that event.
- Molinari collected 27 points last season, ranking 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 1.053 mark ranked in the field.
- Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.453 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Molinari's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.391 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Molinari delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.094). That ranked in the field.
- Molinari delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 46th in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.145
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
