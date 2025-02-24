PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Francesco Molinari concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 49th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Molinari has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Molinari last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Molinari's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-72E

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging 0.886 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of 1.145 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.1286.5
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%70.74%
    Putts Per Round-29.7529.9
    Par Breakers-21.94%24.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.64%15.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari, who played 15 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 17th in that event.
    • Molinari collected 27 points last season, ranking 205th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 1.053 mark ranked in the field.
    • Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.453 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Molinari's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.391 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Molinari delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.094). That ranked in the field.
    • Molinari delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 46th in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.145

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5966-70-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-66-70-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4966-68-72-71-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.