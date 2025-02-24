C.T. Pan betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
C.T. Pan hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 68th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Pan has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In 2024, Pan finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Pan's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|2/24/2022
|16
|70-70-71-69
|E
|3/18/2021
|3
|67-72-65-70
|-6
|2/27/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2/28/2019
|MC
|71-74
|+5
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 2.852 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season, which ranked 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 148th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan sported a 0.159 mark (81st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 89th on TOUR, while he ranked 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He broke par 24.39% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.80%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.39%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.69%
|11.94%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
- Pan placed 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 455 points last season.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished third in that tournament).
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.577.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.656, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.159
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.045
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|2.852
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|36
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.