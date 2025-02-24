PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    C.T. Pan hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 68th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Pan has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In 2024, Pan finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Pan's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242866-68-70-71-9
    2/24/20221670-70-71-69E
    3/18/2021367-72-65-70-6
    2/27/2020MC72-72+4
    2/28/2019MC71-74+5

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pan has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 2.852 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season, which ranked 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 148th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan sported a 0.159 mark (81st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pan registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 89th on TOUR, while he ranked 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He broke par 24.39% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148294.4299.6
    Greens in Regulation %8467.80%71.11%
    Putts Per Round9829.0529.4
    Par Breakers9224.39%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10514.69%11.94%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
    • Pan placed 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 455 points last season.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.577.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.656, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0230.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1591.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3601.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.045-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5412.852

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-72-68-64-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP665-66-70-66-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2170-64-69-67-1036
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5772-66-73-69-45
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6869-69-74-70-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.