Taylor Moore betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Taylor Moore hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Moore missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Moore's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -0.425 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 3.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.524, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 40th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 143rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.320, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.43%.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 24.49% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|310.8
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|68.43%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.82
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|24.49%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|12.88%
|11.94%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Moore has accumulated 218 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 5.025.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.001.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.518, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.524
|1.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.320
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.617
|2.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.268
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.553
|3.365
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.