PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Taylor Moore hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Moore missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Moore's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/2022MC71-76+7

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -0.425 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 3.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.524, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 40th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 143rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.320, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.43%.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 24.49% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40310.8314.2
    Greens in Regulation %10168.43%68.89%
    Putts Per Round7628.8228.5
    Par Breakers6024.49%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8612.88%11.94%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Moore has accumulated 218 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 5.025.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563. He finished seventh in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.001.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.518, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.5241.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.320-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.6172.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.268-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.5533.365

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2273-68-70-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open965-69-68-68-1475
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3468-71-67-69-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.