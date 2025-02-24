Taylor Moore betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 5.025.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.001.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.518, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.